Jules Bass, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' producer, died at age 87 Jules Bass died Tuesday at age 87. He was half of Rankin Bass, the company that created the holiday classic TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964.

Obituaries Jules Bass, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' producer, died at age 87 Jules Bass, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' producer, died at age 87 Listen · 2:40 2:40 Jules Bass died Tuesday at age 87. He was half of Rankin Bass, the company that created the holiday classic TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor