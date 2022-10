Journalist Katie Couric on her recent breast cancer diagnosis NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with journalist Katie Couric about her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Perspective Journalist Katie Couric on her recent breast cancer diagnosis Journalist Katie Couric on her recent breast cancer diagnosis Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with journalist Katie Couric about her recent breast cancer diagnosis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor