These are the Halloween costumes people are searching for the most on Google This year, the search engine Google composed a map of its most popular spooky searches. The results, broken down by geography, may be surprising.

These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches

Halloween revelers dressed in costumes march in New York City's 48th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New York. Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP hide caption

Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP

Halloween revelers dressed in costumes march in New York City's 48th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New York.

Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP

Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.

This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.

Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.

Most popular searches nationally

  1. Witch 
  2. Spider-man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things 
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit 
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown 
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980s
  14. Hocus Pocus
  15. Pumpkin
Most popular searches by city

  • Anchorage, Alaska: Rabbit
  • Atlanta: Spider-Man
  • Boston: Dinosaur
  • Chicago: Stranger Things
  • Dallas: Dinosaur
  • Detroit: Witch
  • Honolulu: Maui (character from the Disney movie, Moana)
  • Houston: Witch
  • Las Vegas: Stranger Things
  • Los Angeles: Spider-Man
  • Miami: Rabbit
  • Nashville, Tennessee: Dinosaur
  • New Orleans: Witch 
  • New York: Fairy
  • Philadelphia: Rabbit
  • Phoenix: Dinosaur
  • Pittsburgh: Pirate
  • Portland: Fairy 
  • Seattle: Witch 
  • Washington, D.C.: Dinosaur 