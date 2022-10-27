These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches

Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.

This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.

Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.

Most popular searches nationally

Witch Spider-man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn Clown Vampire 1980s Hocus Pocus Pumpkin

Most popular searches by city