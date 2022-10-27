These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches
Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP
Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.
This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.
Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.
Most popular searches nationally
- Witch
- Spider-man
- Dinosaur
- Stranger Things
- Fairy
- Pirate
- Rabbit
- Cheerleader
- Cowboy
- Harley Quinn
- Clown
- Vampire
- 1980s
- Hocus Pocus
- Pumpkin
Most popular searches by city
- Anchorage, Alaska: Rabbit
- Atlanta: Spider-Man
- Boston: Dinosaur
- Chicago: Stranger Things
- Dallas: Dinosaur
- Detroit: Witch
- Honolulu: Maui (character from the Disney movie, Moana)
- Houston: Witch
- Las Vegas: Stranger Things
- Los Angeles: Spider-Man
- Miami: Rabbit
- Nashville, Tennessee: Dinosaur
- New Orleans: Witch
- New York: Fairy
- Philadelphia: Rabbit
- Phoenix: Dinosaur
- Pittsburgh: Pirate
- Portland: Fairy
- Seattle: Witch
- Washington, D.C.: Dinosaur