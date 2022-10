Putin makes unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb Russia has given no evidence of Ukraine planning to use a bomb that would spread radiation on its own territory. The U.S. has warned Russia may be setting a pretext for its own future actions.

