California sanctuary reports the number of monarch butterflies is on the rise The sanctuary in Pacific Grove had seen just one monarch in the past two years. Now nearly 4,000 monarchs, which are endangered species, have been counted in the first tabulation of the season.

California sanctuary reports the number of monarch butterflies is on the rise