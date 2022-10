Haiti's long and complicated history with international intervention NPR's Rachel Martin talks to historian Robert Fatton about ill-fated interventions in Haiti, which is now embroiled in a crisis that has the country on the brink of collapse.

Latin America Haiti's long and complicated history with international intervention Haiti's long and complicated history with international intervention Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to historian Robert Fatton about ill-fated interventions in Haiti, which is now embroiled in a crisis that has the country on the brink of collapse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor