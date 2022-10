Respiratory syncytial virus surges each winter, but this year it's early Some hospitals are filling up as respiratory infections hits hard and early. It happening just as flu season starts up and another possible COVID-19 wave approaches.

Health Respiratory syncytial virus surges each winter, but this year it's early Respiratory syncytial virus surges each winter, but this year it's early Audio will be available later today. Some hospitals are filling up as respiratory infections hits hard and early. It happening just as flu season starts up and another possible COVID-19 wave approaches. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor