Many people living in Haiti are actively resisting international intervention Haiti may be in crisis, but many people living in the country are actively resisting the idea of international intervention.

Latin America Many people living in Haiti are actively resisting international intervention Many people living in Haiti are actively resisting international intervention Listen · 4:27 4:27 Haiti may be in crisis, but many people living in the country are actively resisting the idea of international intervention. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor