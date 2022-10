Ready for good news? The Ozone hole is shrinking NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Paul Newman, Chief Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, about some good news: a giant hole in the ozone layer is slowly shrinking.

Climate Ready for good news? The Ozone hole is shrinking Ready for good news? The Ozone hole is shrinking 3:18 NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Paul Newman, Chief Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, about some good news: a giant hole in the ozone layer is slowly shrinking. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor