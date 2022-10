Fallout continues after Ye's recent anti-semitic comments Here & Now host Celeste Headlee talks with NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute professor Chenjerai Kumanyika and Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah about Ye's recent anti-semitic comments.

Pop Culture Fallout continues after Ye's recent anti-semitic comments Fallout continues after Ye's recent anti-semitic comments Listen · 3:54 3:54 Here & Now host Celeste Headlee talks with NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute professor Chenjerai Kumanyika and Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah about Ye's recent anti-semitic comments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor