Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into 'Practical Magic' NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into the 1998 movie "Practical Magic," which stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters in a small town.

Movies Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into 'Practical Magic' Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into 'Practical Magic' Listen · 3:57 3:57 NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into the 1998 movie "Practical Magic," which stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters in a small town. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor