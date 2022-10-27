Accessibility links
Teenagers under 18 years old don't have a vote, but they do have a voice.

According to PEW research, Gen Z – those born between 1996 and 2012 — are the most racially diverse generation. They're also the first generation of so-called "digital natives" to grow up with smartphones.

These same young people can also be those most vulnerable to society's most pressing issues, like gun violence, poverty, sexual assault, and addiction.

We hear from high schoolers across Louisville, Kentucky and their concerns as we near the midterm elections. We also discuss the recent school shooting in St. Louis, Missouri.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country.

Louisville high school students Quinn McConnell, J.J. Hayden, Bri Woods, and Sofia Ritchie speak with Jenn White at Chickasaw Park. 1A hide caption

Louisville high school students Quinn McConnell, J.J. Hayden, Bri Woods, and Sofia Ritchie speak with Jenn White at Chickasaw Park.

Young people can be those most vulnerable to society's most pressing issues, like gun violence, poverty, sexual assault, and addiction. Gen Z is also more likely to struggle with mental health issues than any other generation. That's according to the American Psychological Association.

Teenagers under 18 years old don't have a vote, but they do have a voice. They're organizing protests and using social media to make themselves heard.

According to PEW research, Gen Z – those born between 1996 and 2012 — are the most racially diverse generation. They're also the first generation of so-called "digital natives" to grow up with smartphones.

As part of our "Remaking America" collaboration with WFPL, 1A visited the West End of Louisville, Kentucky, to hear from high schoolers from across the city.

We also discuss the latest from the recent school shooting in St. Louis.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

