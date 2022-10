News brief: Musk's Twitter takeover, Iran protests grow, World Series Game 1 Elon Musk cleans house after Twitter deal closes. Death toll is rising as protests in Iran gain momentum. Houston Astros are favored as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series opener.

News brief: Musk's Twitter takeover, Iran protests grow, World Series Game 1
Listen · 10:55
Elon Musk cleans house after Twitter deal closes. Death toll is rising as protests in Iran gain momentum. Houston Astros are favored as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series opener.