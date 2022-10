After many delays, Elon Musk is now the proud owner of Twitter This $44 billion deal was finalized Thursday night. Soon after, Musk fired top executives, including the CEO. This comes after months of twists and turns –- many of which played out on Twitter.

After many delays, Elon Musk is now the proud owner of Twitter This $44 billion deal was finalized Thursday night. Soon after, Musk fired top executives, including the CEO. This comes after months of twists and turns –- many of which played out on Twitter.