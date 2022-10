Brazil prepares for one of the most contentious presidential elections in decades Sunday's presidential runoff in Brazil pits the incumbent against a storied leftist who's hoping for a political comeback. Support generally splits among rich versus poor or rural versus urban.

Brazil prepares for one of the most contentious presidential elections in decades

Sunday's presidential runoff in Brazil pits the incumbent against a storied leftist who's hoping for a political comeback. Support generally splits among rich versus poor or rural versus urban.