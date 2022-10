Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star Dry Cleaning is a post-punk band with a frontwoman who prefers not to sing. Instead, she intones avant-garde stories spiked with unexpected non sequiturs.

Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star Listen · 7:16 7:16 Dry Cleaning is a post-punk band with a frontwoman who prefers not to sing. Instead, she intones avant-garde stories spiked with unexpected non sequiturs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor