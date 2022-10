Advocates seek compassionate release for women sexually abused while incarcerated The women were sexually abused while incarcerated in federal prison in Dublin, California. The issue is part of a hearing Friday before the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Law Advocates seek compassionate release for women sexually abused while incarcerated Advocates seek compassionate release for women sexually abused while incarcerated Audio will be available later today. The women were sexually abused while incarcerated in federal prison in Dublin, California. The issue is part of a hearing Friday before the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor