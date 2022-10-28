Dog food is officially on the menu at a new restaurant in San Francisco

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dog food is officially on the menu at a new restaurant in San Francisco. No joke. Dogue may be the first known establishment catering exclusively to dogs. For 75 bucks, your pup can chow down on a multi-course bone appetit dinner, which includes options like filet mignon steak tartare with a quail egg or chicken skin waffles. Hungry humans at Dogue are given a mimosa and a baked treat and presumably a pat on the head. It's MORNING EDITION.

