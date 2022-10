Dog food is officially on the menu at a new restaurant in San Francisco Dogue may be the first establishment catering to dogs. For $75, your pup can chow down on a multi-course "bone appetite" dinner, which includes options like steak tartare or chicken skin waffles.

Food Dog food is officially on the menu at a new restaurant in San Francisco Dog food is officially on the menu at a new restaurant in San Francisco Listen · 0:28 0:28 Dogue may be the first establishment catering to dogs. For $75, your pup can chow down on a multi-course "bone appetite" dinner, which includes options like steak tartare or chicken skin waffles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor