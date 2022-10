Scientists are worried about what climate change means for marine reptiles Hotter summers in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female. Scientists there are concerned about what the gender imbalance could mean for turtle populations.

Animals Scientists are worried about what climate change means for marine reptiles Hotter summers in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female. Scientists there are concerned about what the gender imbalance could mean for turtle populations.