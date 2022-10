#2287: The Mitsubishi Doppelganger : The Best of Car Talk Stella thinks one of her two Mitsubishis is possessed of a sinister mechanical nature. It is constantly breaking down and wearing out parts, unlike it's twin. Sound familiar? Our two hosts are each similarly convinced that the other is a sinister and malevolent force trying to drive him crazy. Is there any chance of saving Stella's 'good' Mitsubishi here? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2287: The Mitsubishi Doppelganger