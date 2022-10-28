Sophistication and sexuality at 70 with Christine Baranski

Enlarge this image David Livingston/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR David Livingston/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR

If you ask people to describe Christine Baranski, one word rises to the top: sophisticated. That's no accident; the actress has spent a lifetime refining her image and her craft.



For the past 13 years, Baranski has played Diane Lockhart, a savvy and assertive attorney on the CBS television series The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. And just like her character, Baranski is a trailblazer herself. With women making up only 3% of major TV characters 60 and over, she's carved out a path for other actresses to follow.



In this episode, host Brittany Luse gets into Baranski's long battle for women in Hollywood.



Follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin or email us at ibam@npr.org.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Carleigh Strange. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.