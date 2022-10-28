Accessibility links
Planet Money Records, Inflation song, and the music business : Planet Money We got our hands on the long-lost "Inflation" song, and now it's time to put it out into the world. So, we started a record label, and we're diving into the music business to try and make a hit.

(This episode is part two of a series. Listen to part one here.)

Planet Money Records Vol. 2: The Negotiation

Drawing of Earnest Jackson next to text reading "Earnest Jackson featuring Sugar Daddy and the Gumbo Roux."
Kaz Fantone/NPR
Kaz Fantone/NPR

In 1975, a group of young guys walked into Sea-Saint Studios in New Orleans to record a song that captured the economic moment at the time. They called the song, "Inflation."

On this episode of our Planet Money Records series, we delve into the music business. We want to release "Inflation" to the world. And now, we have to figure out how exactly to do that. We find out what goes into making a record label, how record deals work, and why the industry can be so fraught with tension between artists. And, spoilers, we put "Inflation" out, in the hopes of making it into a hit.

This is part two of a series. Listen to part one here.

Music: "Inflation," "Mumbo Gumbo," and "Black-n-Blue."

Listen to "Inflation" on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, & Amazon Music.

