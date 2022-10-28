Planet Money Records Vol. 2: The Negotiation

In 1975, a group of young guys walked into Sea-Saint Studios in New Orleans to record a song that captured the economic moment at the time. They called the song, "Inflation."

On this episode of our Planet Money Records series, we delve into the music business. We want to release "Inflation" to the world. And now, we have to figure out how exactly to do that. We find out what goes into making a record label, how record deals work, and why the industry can be so fraught with tension between artists. And, spoilers, we put "Inflation" out, in the hopes of making it into a hit.

This is part two of a series. Listen to part one here.

Music: "Inflation," "Mumbo Gumbo," and "Black-n-Blue."

Listen to "Inflation" on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, & Amazon Music.

