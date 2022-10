Movie review: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' The Netflix adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front," the classic novel about the horrors of World War I, was directed by a German man and is in the German language.

Review Movie Reviews Movie review: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Movie review: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Audio will be available later today. The Netflix adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front," the classic novel about the horrors of World War I, was directed by a German man and is in the German language. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor