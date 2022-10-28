The News Roundup For October 28, 2022

As November approaches, the midterm election season is in full swing. Early and absentee voting is well underway. Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman took the stage to debate in their hotly-contested race.

President Joe Biden is making last-minute trips around the country to bolster Democrats, talking to constituents about inflation and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's plans for Congress.

Elon Musk will finally, after months of speculation, complete his purchase of Twitter this week.

Russian courts upheld WNBA star Brittney Griner's sentence for traveling with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner is facing nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Clashes in Iran between protesters and authorities continued as demonstrators gathered at Mahsa Amini's grave some 40 days after she was killed in police custody. Amini had been detained for not wearing a hijab.

Brazil's presidential election is nearing its close. Sunday's face-off between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, is the result of neither candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote in the country's general election.

POLITICO'S Anita Kumar, McClatchy Newspapers' David Lightman, and PBS NewsHour's Laura Barron Lopez join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

The Economist's David Rennie, NPR's Greg Myre, The National's Joyce Karam, and The Associated Press's Mauricio Savarese join us for the discussion of international headlines.

