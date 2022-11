#2288: The True Meaning of Lifetime Warranty : The Best of Car Talk Dick from Texas felt good about purchasing a 'lifetime warranty' along with the replacement alternator for his Ford Van. Sadly, Click and Clack had to inform him that what he actually purchased is a 'lifetime' of having to replace these cheap alternators. Or can Dick be spared this cruel repair purgatory? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2288: The True Meaning of Lifetime Warranty