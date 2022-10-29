Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Steve Bannon's Chinese Benefactor; Broadcaster Jemele Hill New Yorker writer Evan Osnos traces the path of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. Maureen Corrigan reviews The Year of the Puppy, by Alexandra Horowitz. Hill looks back in the memoir Uphill.
Fresh Air Weekend: Steve Bannon's Chinese Benefactor; Broadcaster Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill speaks at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Jemele Hill speaks at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor: New Yorker writer Evan Osnos traces the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves': Alexandra Horowitz is an authority on how dogs perceive the world, but her new book is not a training manual. In The Year of the Puppy, she says there's plenty she doesn't know about canine cognition.

Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump: The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.

