Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next? Billionaire Elon Musk now owns Twitter after a months-long legal battle. He said a "content moderation council" will meet before deciding to reinstate previously banned people from the platform.

Technology Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next? Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next? Listen · 3:44 3:44 Billionaire Elon Musk now owns Twitter after a months-long legal battle. He said a "content moderation council" will meet before deciding to reinstate previously banned people from the platform. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor