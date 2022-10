10 years after Hurricane Sandy, New York City's infrastructure is more resilient Ten years after Hurricane Sandy hit New York City, billions of dollars have been spent infrastructure to make the city more resilient. NPR's Scott Simon talks to photojournalist Nathan Kensinger.

Climate 10 years after Hurricane Sandy, New York City's infrastructure is more resilient 10 years after Hurricane Sandy, New York City's infrastructure is more resilient Listen · 3:54 3:54 Ten years after Hurricane Sandy hit New York City, billions of dollars have been spent infrastructure to make the city more resilient. NPR's Scott Simon talks to photojournalist Nathan Kensinger. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor