Asia A corruption scandal has added a dark footnote to the Tokyo Olympics A corruption scandal has ensnared a powerful former Tokyo Olympics organizer, and the corporate sponsors accused of bribing him. It's a dark footnote to a controversial games held amid a pandemic.