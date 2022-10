Brazilians go to polls to vote in a run-off election between Bolsonaro and Lula Once more, Brazil's far-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro faces off against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - this time in a run-off election.

Latin America Brazilians go to polls to vote in a run-off election between Bolsonaro and Lula Brazilians go to polls to vote in a run-off election between Bolsonaro and Lula Listen · 4:08 4:08 Once more, Brazil's far-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro faces off against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - this time in a run-off election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor