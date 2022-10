A new movie follows an affair that felled evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr.'s career NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Billy Corben, director of "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty." The movie is about an affair that felled evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr.'s career.

Movie Interviews A new movie follows an affair that felled evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr.'s career A new movie follows an affair that felled evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr.'s career Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Billy Corben, director of "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty." The movie is about an affair that felled evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr.'s career. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor