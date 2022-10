A look at 2 Supreme Court cases challenging affirmative action in higher education NPR's Michel Martin speaks with David Kaplan, former legal affairs editor for Newsweek, about two landmark affirmative action cases being argued on Monday.

Law A look at 2 Supreme Court cases challenging affirmative action in higher education A look at 2 Supreme Court cases challenging affirmative action in higher education Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with David Kaplan, former legal affairs editor for Newsweek, about two landmark affirmative action cases being argued on Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor