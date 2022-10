Ahead of yet another Israel election, Netanyahu's far-right sees advances Israel goes to the polls this week, in the fifth election in less than four years.

Middle East Ahead of yet another Israel election, Netanyahu's far-right sees advances Ahead of yet another Israel election, Netanyahu's far-right sees advances Listen · 3:40 3:40 Israel goes to the polls this week, in the fifth election in less than four years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor