Updates from the Seoul Halloween stampede that left more than 150 dead More than 150 people have died and more than 130 are injured due to a crowd surge at South Korea's capital. More details are coming from witnesses of the chaos at the scene.

Asia Updates from the Seoul Halloween stampede that left more than 150 dead Updates from the Seoul Halloween stampede that left more than 150 dead Audio will be available later today. More than 150 people have died and more than 130 are injured due to a crowd surge at South Korea's capital. More details are coming from witnesses of the chaos at the scene. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor