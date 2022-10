Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is gunning for a comeback in the country's next election Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on the verge of a historic comeback. He's doubling down on his hard-right positions and a win could help him stave off a corruption trial.

Politics Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is gunning for a comeback in the country's next election Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is gunning for a comeback in the country's next election Audio will be available later today. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on the verge of a historic comeback. He's doubling down on his hard-right positions and a win could help him stave off a corruption trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor