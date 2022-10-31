Accessibility links
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for Monday night's drawing The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in any drawing since Aug. 3. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

National

A $1 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers for the Powerball lottery is seen Friday on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa. Keith Srakocic/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Keith Srakocic/AP

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers for the Powerball lottery is seen Friday on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa.

Keith Srakocic/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Two people who agreed to split the Mega Millions jackpot have claimed the prize

National

Two people who agreed to split a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot have claimed the prize

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.