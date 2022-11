What sound does a turtle make? Some animals like birds and frogs are famous for the sounds they make. But have you ever heard a turtle? Most turtles were thought to not make sounds at all — until researchers went deep.

Animals What sound does a turtle make? What sound does a turtle make? Listen · 3:08 3:08 Some animals like birds and frogs are famous for the sounds they make. But have you ever heard a turtle? Most turtles were thought to not make sounds at all — until researchers went deep. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor