Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks Jill Biden is a sought-after headliner on the midterm campaign trail in a way her husband, the president, is not.

Politics Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks Listen · 2:32 2:32 Jill Biden is a sought-after headliner on the midterm campaign trail in a way her husband, the president, is not. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor