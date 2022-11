David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, is charged with attempted murder The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband has now been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, as he was looking for the Speaker of the House.

Law David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, is charged with attempted murder David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, is charged with attempted murder Listen · 3:25 3:25 The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband has now been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, as he was looking for the Speaker of the House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor