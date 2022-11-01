NASA took a photo of the sun smiling. It could spell danger for Earth

The dark spots that looked like a smiley face on the sun caused by some surfaces of the sun being a different temperature and could disrupt telecommunications.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last week, NASA took a picture of the sun which looked like it had a smiling face. The shape was caused by some surfaces of the sun being a different temperature. And that smiley face could spell danger for us. Those areas have high magnetic field activity, which could disrupt telecommunications in the worst-case scenario. The face cannot be seen with the naked eye, so please don't try to stare at the sun. It's MORNING EDITION.

