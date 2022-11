What college admissions would look like if affirmative action is reversed Stella Flores is associate professor of higher education and public policy at the University of Texas at Austin. She discusses the implications of reversing affirmative action in college admissions.

Law What college admissions would look like if affirmative action is reversed What college admissions would look like if affirmative action is reversed Audio will be available later today. Stella Flores is associate professor of higher education and public policy at the University of Texas at Austin. She discusses the implications of reversing affirmative action in college admissions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor