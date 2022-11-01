Julia Roberts and Martin Luther King Jr. have a surprising bond

When actress Julia Roberts was born, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill. It turns out their families were close friends.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. OK. True or false - when actress Julia Roberts was born, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill. Yeah, true. Roberts' parents owned a theater school in Atlanta, which the King children attended, and the families became close friends. When Roberts was born, her family couldn't afford the bill, so the King family covered it. Bernice King, their youngest child, tweeted that she's grateful for this lesser-known story of her parents' generosity resurfacing. It's MORNING EDITION.

