How to make an ofrenda for Día de Muertos

Each year, Nov. 1 marks the beginning of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico.

The holiday is a day of remembrance for those who have died. Its origins can be traced to pre-colonial Mexico, when it was believed that the souls of dead loved ones returned to their families once a year so that their lives could be celebrated.

Today, families commemorate the day by creating ofrendas, the Spanish word for offerings that colloquially is used to mean altar for Día de Muertos.

What goes on an ofrenda?

Ofrendas can be customized to your liking, but many of them have some key elements.

Photos of your friends and family

Candles and incense

Water

Cempasúchil, or marigolds

Sweets

Your loved ones' favorite foods

Decorations, such as skulls and tissue paper flowers

How to build the ofrenda