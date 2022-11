A 100-year study could help save box turtles An ambitious long-term study of box turtles seeks to study the population across North Carolina to determine the health of the species over a hundred years.

An ambitious long-term study of box turtles seeks to study the population across North Carolina to determine the health of the species over a hundred years.