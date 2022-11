Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather gives sleep tips, including how to harness cold temps to give you a boost of energy.

Health Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer Audio will be available later today. In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather gives sleep tips, including how to harness cold temps to give you a boost of energy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor