Netanyahu poised for a comeback, with most votes counted in Israel Israel's fifth election in under four years may give right-wing former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu his return to power - though Tuesday's vote is still being counted.

Elections Netanyahu poised for a comeback, with most votes counted in Israel Netanyahu poised for a comeback, with most votes counted in Israel Listen · 3:39 3:39 Israel's fifth election in under four years may give right-wing former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu his return to power - though Tuesday's vote is still being counted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor