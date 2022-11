Bolsonaro remains silent on election loss as power transitions in Brazil After losing Brazil's election, President Bolsonaro has ended his silence. Still, he has not spoken about his election loss.

Latin America Bolsonaro remains silent on election loss as power transitions in Brazil Bolsonaro remains silent on election loss as power transitions in Brazil Listen · 3:28 3:28 After losing Brazil's election, President Bolsonaro has ended his silence. Still, he has not spoken about his election loss. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor