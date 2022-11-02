A cheating scandal has erupted in the competitive cornhole scene

In an incident dubbed bag-gate, top ranked teams were accused of using illegal beanbags — thinner and lighter than regulation-size.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a scandal in professional cornhole. In an incident dubbed BagGate, top-ranked teams were accused of using illegal beanbags - thinner and lighter than the regulation size. And now a crackdown is coming in the form of referees, which the sport could afford because this backyard game is growing popular, with athletes raking in up to a quarter-million dollars per year. Can't wait until my 7-year-old wins and demands a payday. It's MORNING EDITION.

