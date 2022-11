How to handle your quarterlife crisis with grace NPR's Life Kit has tips for people in their 20s and 30 struggling to navigate the challenges of "quarterlife".

Health How to handle your quarterlife crisis with grace How to handle your quarterlife crisis with grace Listen · 3:38 3:38 NPR's Life Kit has tips for people in their 20s and 30 struggling to navigate the challenges of "quarterlife". Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor